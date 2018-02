The West Georgia School of Gospel Music, 2018

March 5th thru March 9th & March 12th thru March 16th, 2018

7:00 to 8:30 each evening, close out singing on Friday night, March 16th

Poseyville United Methodist Church, 6 Poseyville Road, Bremen, GA 30110

There is no charge to attend.

Our goal is to teach anyone, young and old, who has the desire to read, sing and direct Gospel Music.

For more information: Danny Nixon – 770-537-4783 or June Walker 404-791-5492