Weekend Cancellations/Delays

Polk School District: all weekend activities are cancelled; the Cedartown vs. Central-Carroll basketball games on Sat. have been moved to Monday, JV boys 4:30, Varsity girls 6:00, Varsity boys 7:30

Cedartown Library: the library will be closed today due to hazardous travel conditions; the library will work to ensure that no one will incur late fines due to the weather closings

Georgia Highlands: All events for Saturday (Jan. 7) have been canceled, due to weather concerns. The Women's Basketball Game vs. Snead State has been rescheduled for Sunday (Jan. 8) at 2 p.m.

Harbin Clinic Immediate Care: will open no earlier than noon on Saturday. We are continuing to monitor weather conditions and will notify everyone of any other changes. If you are planning to go to Immediate Care, please call them at 706.238.8073 to make sure they are open.

Shorter University: Saturday check-in canceled due to Winter Weather Warning. Check-in Sunday, 2-8 pm, weather permitting, & Monday, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

