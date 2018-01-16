Weather Related Closings for January 16

- Georgia Northwestern Technical College will be closing all campus locations at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, January 16, due to inclement weather. All classes and activities after 12 p.m. will be canceled. Amber Jordan-Director of Marketing and PR-706-295-6768
- Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District Health Departments in Bartow, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, and Polk Counties will close at 3 p.m. today. Decisions for tomorrow will be made tonight and then publicized.
- Tonight’s Cedartown High School Basketball games at Chapel Hill High School have been postponed until Monday, January 29.
- Georgia Highlands College: Due to the threat of inclement weather for Tuesday, January 16th, GHC Floyd Campus and Heritage Hall will close at noon. The Cartersville Site will close at 2pm. GHC continues to monitor weather for other locations. Please check highlands.edu for updates.
- Floyd County Schools will release three hours early; all afternoon and evening activities canceled. If you plan to pick your student(s) up today, please note your school’s regular dismissal time minus three hours. Also: There is no call yet about Wednesday.
- Rome City Schools: Will do an early release today. Dismissal begins for elementary schools at 11:30 a.m. and noon for Rome High, Middle, PLC, RTA and Greenwood. All after-school activities have been canceled for Tuesday.
- Saint Mary’s: Releasing students at 12:15 p.m. No after-school care.
- Darlington: All scheduled athletic events and activities have been canceled and will be rescheduled as soon as possible. Upper School athletic practices, after-school activities, and Pre-K to 8 Extended Day will end at 4:30 p.m.
- Unity Christian School: Will dismiss today at noon. All after-school activities canceled.
- Montessori: Will decide at noon about after-school.
- Berry College Elementary and Middle School. Will release early.
- Bartow County schools: Elementary schools will be released at 11:30 am, middle and high schools will be released at 12:30 pm.
- Cartersville City Schools: Cartersville City Schools will dismiss early. Pre-K, CPS and CES will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. while CMS and CHS will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
- Excel Christian Academy: will dismiss all students early at 11:30 a.m. All after-school activities canceled.
- Paulding County School District officials have been consulting with the National Weather Service and local emergency management over the past 24 hours. At this time, all evening activities are cancelled for tonight 1/16/18. We strongly encourage parents of Learning Bridge After-School Program students to pick-up by 4:00pm. We will continue to monitor and provide updates as needed.
- Cherokee County, Alabama Schools – CLOSED
