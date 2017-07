“The members of Ware’s Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 200 Potash Road, encourage everyone to join them in their Worship and Praise Service on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at 11:15 a.m.

Our special guest speaker is Rev. Claude Alexander, of Allen Temple AME Church of Woodstock, Georgia. Rev. Alexander grew up in the Ware’s Grove Community and was a member of Ware’s Grove Baptist Church.

For additional information, please contact Sybil Washington at 770-748-6691 or Lillian Borders at 706-409-5923.”