Victory Baptist Church Girl’s Conference, August 26

Victory Baptist Church Girl’s Conference: “I Am His. I Am Priceless.”
August 26, 2017, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Doors open at 9:30 a.m.
Cost $10 *includes free event t-shirt if registered by August 1
Lunch Included
No charge for adult group leaders
For ages 12 to 18
Praise & Worship
Speakers: Lydia Goodson and Patricia Anderson
Guest Vocalist, Haley Landers
Door Prises
Register at www.vbcrockmart.com or email vicotryinrockmart@gmail.com for more information
Victory Baptist Church, Rockmart, GA, 15 Hendrix Road (Hwy 278), 678-685-4570