Victory Baptist Church Girl’s Conference, August 26

Victory Baptist Church Girl’s Conference: “I Am His. I Am Priceless.”

August 26, 2017, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

Cost $10 *includes free event t-shirt if registered by August 1

Lunch Included

No charge for adult group leaders

For ages 12 to 18

Praise & Worship

Speakers: Lydia Goodson and Patricia Anderson

Guest Vocalist, Haley Landers

Door Prises

Register at www.vbcrockmart.com or email vicotryinrockmart@gmail.com for more information

Victory Baptist Church, Rockmart, GA, 15 Hendrix Road (Hwy 278), 678-685-4570