Veterans Day Breakfast – November 11

The Polk and Haralson County Republican Parties are planning a joint Veterans Day breakfast to honor their members who are Veterans of all branches of the United States Armed Forces. The meeting will be at the “Firehouse” in Felton, GA, Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 0930. This date is also the 99th anniversary of the ending of World War 1. Medallions, in memory of the bombing of the Pentagon on September 11, 2001 will be presented to each Veteran in attendance. State Representative Trey Kelly will read a Proclamation. The Keynote Speaker will be Ken Suffridge, Retired 1SC, US Army.