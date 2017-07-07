Valley View Baptist Church Revival, July 17 – 19

Valley View Baptist Church will be having Revival starting Monday, July 17 through Wednesday, July 19.
Brother Allen Burns and Pastor Terry Fennell would like to invite everyone to come on out and worship. There will be special singers each night.
