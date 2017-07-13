Vacation Bible School at Shiloh Baptist Church

Vacation Bible School at Shiloh Baptist Church will be held Monday, July 17 – Thursday, July 20 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

VBS Stargazer Commencement will be held Friday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. and a Movie Under the Stars at 8:30 p.m.