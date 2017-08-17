UPDATE: Police arrest man after standoff with police

A man was taken to the Polk County Jail Wednesday afternoon after a standoff with officers.

Polk County Chief Deputy Jonathan Blackmon told WGAA Radio that a man had shot a firearm near a man who reportedly had to take cover behind a barn for much of the early afternoon hours.

Sheriff Johnny Moats said that he was able to talk down the suspect and eventually surrendered without incident.

The man, identified as Jamie Ogle of a Morgan Valley Road address, was taken into custody and was being questioned before being officially charged.

Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said that Ogle fired his weapon numerous times at his neighbor and when police arrived at the scene.

Moats said that he was able to get in touch with Ogle’s family members and obtained a phone number to speak to the suspect by phone.

Floyd County SWAT was on standby, but the situation ended before their services were required.

County police are continuing to investigate and are getting a search warrant to confirm that Ogle had indeed shot his gun.

Rockmart Police and Georgia State Patrol troopers also assisted in resolving the standoff.