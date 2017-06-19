UPDATE: Body found behind grocery store in Rockmart identified

Staff Reports

Some additional details, including the identity of a woman found dead in a tent behind the Ingles in Rockmart has now been released.

According to Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier, detectives from the Rockmart Police Department and the coroner’s office arrived on the scene in a wooded area behind the Ingles shopping center where they found the woman’s body inside a tent.

Brazier pronounced 47-year-old Lisa Dawn Wisener of Rockmart dead at the scene at 4:40 p.m. Friday.

Her body is currently at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab where an autopsy is being conducted.

Brazier said that additional information will be forthcoming.