Unbroken Covenant Church Labor Day Weekend BBQ

“BBQ & Sauce at it’s Best”

By Pit Master, Pastor Tommy Pope – “The Best Smoking Bar-be-que”

Pork – Ribs – Brisket – Chicken – and all the Fixins

Friday & Saturday, September 1 & 2, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1375 Corner of South Main Street and Cason Road at the old Heavenly BBQ location in Cedartown

All Proceeds go to the Church and Donations are Accepted

For More Info. call 706-844-5645

“Thank you for your continued support”