Unbroken Covenant Church 5th Annual Fundraiser – Thanksgiving and Christmas Orders – Now through December 23

Unbroken Covenant Church 5th Annual Fundraiser – Hickory Smoked Hams, Turkeys, Boston Butts and Ribs for the Holidays!

Hickory Smoked Hams: Spiral Cut Ham 12-lb Average… $42.00

Hickory Smoked Boston Butts: 5-lb Average… $35.00 (Sauce Included)

Hickory Smoked Turkeys: 16-lb Average (feeds 12-15)… $38.00

Hickory Smoked Ribs Full Slab: 5-lb Average… $24.00 (Sauce Included)

Thanksgiving orders must be purchased by Saturday, Nov. 18 and picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 22, from 12 p.m to 4 p.m.

Christmas orders must be purchased by Tuesday, Dec. 19 and picked up on Saturday, Dec. 23 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All proceeds go to the Church…Thanks in advance for your support! For more info., or to call to place your order, 706-844-5645.

Pick-up Location: Corner of Cason Road and South Main Street (the old Heavenly BBQ location in Cedartown), Rain or Shine!