Two arrested in Polk County for sexual exploitation of children

Polk County Police arrested two individuals within an hour for sexual exploitation of children on Tuesday.

According to Detective Brandy Brady of the Polk County Police Department, David Lee Forsyth, 33, of a Sardis Road address, was arrested Tuesday evening in a traffic stop at 6:24 p.m. by Polk County Police when he tried to meet up with what he thought to be a 14-year-old girl to have sex.

Forsyth promptly arranged to meet on Tuesday, shortly after making initial contact, according to Det. Brady.

While not directly related to “Operation Spring Cleaning,” the recent multiagency child pornography sting that netted arrests from all across north and central Georgia, the arrest did stem from an investigation that led to the arrest of a Douglasville man that allegedly tried to come to Cedartown to meet up with an underage girl he had been communicating with since Sunday.

Police picked up Andrew Simon Einhorn of a Douglasville address at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday in Polk County.

Both Einhorn and Forsyth are charged with sexual exploitation of children, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Forsyth is listed on the Polk County Sex Offender registry, due to a statutory rape conviction and had recently been released on probation.

Both are in the Polk County Jail without bond as they await hearings in Polk Superior Court.