Tumor Trooper Run/Walk

A 5K run and 1 mile walk to help children with brain tumors

Saturday, October 7, 2017

Russell Regional Airport – Rome, GA

Registration begins @ 7:00 a.m.

1-mile walk starts @ 8:00 a.m.

5k run starts @ 8:30 a.m.

Register at active.com

For information visit curethekids.org/ga or call Heather Held at 404-252-4107

Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation