Tractor Supply location clears its final hurdle; site work to begin within days

After much anticipation, work on a new retail development will soon begin to take shape on land located just north of the Home Depot shopping center on Rome Highway.

Tractor Supply acquired it’s final Georgia Environmental Protection Division permit and are now clear to begin site prep work on the development, which will include the anchor store and at least half a dozen retail spaces.

“We received the Land Disturbance Permit from EDP today,” said Cedartown City Manager Bill Fann.

“They should be moving equipment onto the property as early as Tuesday and begin site work this week.”

Trinity and Associates, the developer of the project, first brought the plans before the Cedartown Development Authority in November, followed by initial approval by city commissioners the next month.

Fann said the newest location for Tractor Supply should be ready to open by mid to late fall of this year.