Three arrested in high school concession stand burglary, property damage

MEDIA RELEASE

Cedartown, Ga. – February 27, 2017: Three juveniles have been arrested and charged with burglary of the Cedartown High School Baseball concession stand and damage to property owned by the Polk School District.

According to Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome, the Cedartown High School Junior Varsity Baseball team had just finished playing an out-of-county double-header Saturday night and returned to CHS when they discovered several items missing inside the concession stand. “A lot of merchandise had been stolen and the upstairs press box had been broken into as well,” Newsome said.

The baseball team notified 911 and Cedartown police officers responded to the scene. After investigating the concession stand, officers also determined that an ATV had been driven and wrecked, a golf cart had been ridden, a truck had been entered into and rummaged through, and the visitor’s side storage building had also been burglarized. Both the ATV and golf cart belong to the Polk School District.

“The video surveillance was inconclusive,” Newsome said, “But our night shift Sergeant Matt McLendon performed his due diligence and facilitated a briefing with the Polk County Police Department supervisor.”

Sgt. McLendon learned that county officers responded to a call earlier that day on Abner Drive in reference to juveniles riding a golf cart along the roadway. “Officer McLendon and the county supervisor paid a visit to the home where two of the juveniles resided and discovered the stolen merchandise from the concession stand in their possession,” said Newsome.

Those two juveniles were arrested on Feb. 25. A third juvenile was arrested by the Rome Police Department on Monday, Feb. 27. They are all charged with burglary in the second degree, criminal damage to property, criminal interference with government property, entering an auto and theft by taking. They are all detained at the Rome Youth Detention Center.