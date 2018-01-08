Three-alarm house fire takes the life of Cedartown resident

MEDIA RELEASE

A three-alarm house fire took the life of a Cedartown resident during the evening hours of Sunday, January 7.

According to Cedartown Fire Chief Darrell Stephens, city firefighters were dispatched at 9:45 Sunday evening to a structure fire at 120 Herbert Street.

Once on the scene, Cedartown Fire called off-duty fire fighters to assist, and later called the Polk County Volunteer Fire Department as well. “We worked all night and into the morning hours to put the fire out,” Stephens said.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation by the state fire marshal with assistance from the Cedartown Fire Department. The structure was a total loss. The name of the victim is not being released at this time.