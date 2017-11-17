The Rockmart Community Chorus – 2017 Christmas Concert – December 2 & 3

The Rockmart Community Chorus
Presents their 2017 Christmas Concert
“The Sounds of Christmas”.
Performance dates:
Saturday, December 2nd at 7pm
Sunday Matinee on December 3rd at 2pm
Location:
The Rockmart Theatre, 116 East Elm Street, Rockmart, GA.
Price:
General Admission Advance Tickets: $6.00 At the door: $6.00
Advance tickets are available at:
Pirkle’s Deli, 306 Main Street, Cedertown, GA.
The City of Rockmart (Culture Center Bldg 300), 316 North Piedmont Avenue, Rockmart, GA,
Chorus Member: Clark Willingham
For more information call The Rockmart Culture Center:
(770) 684-2702.
Tickets can be purchased at the door the days of the concert.
The Rockmart Theatre 116 East Elm Street, Rockmart, GA.