The Rockmart Community Chorus – 2017 Christmas Concert – December 2 & 3

The Rockmart Community Chorus

Presents their 2017 Christmas Concert

“The Sounds of Christmas”.

Performance dates:

Saturday, December 2nd at 7pm

Sunday Matinee on December 3rd at 2pm

Location:

The Rockmart Theatre, 116 East Elm Street, Rockmart, GA.

Price:

General Admission Advance Tickets: $6.00 At the door: $6.00

Advance tickets are available at:

Pirkle’s Deli, 306 Main Street, Cedertown, GA.

The City of Rockmart (Culture Center Bldg 300), 316 North Piedmont Avenue, Rockmart, GA,

Chorus Member: Clark Willingham

For more information call The Rockmart Culture Center:

(770) 684-2702.

Tickets can be purchased at the door the days of the concert.

The Rockmart Theatre 116 East Elm Street, Rockmart, GA.