The Outreach Tabernacle in Muscadine, AL – 5th Saturday Gospel Singing – September 30

Fifth Saturday Gospel Singing September 30th, 5 p.m. CST

At The Outreach Tabernacle 1351 County Road 31, Muscadine. AL

Come and enjoy singing by Mercy’s Grace from Carrollton, GA,

Christian Heritage from Douglasville, GA and The Yarbroughs from Bremen, GA

Singing starts at 5 p.m. CST

Pastor Rouzelle Sanders and the Congregation invite you to come and worship

Love offering will be received for the Singers

Free Refreshments will be served after the singing

For directions or more information, call Pastor Rouzelle at 770-574-2585 or Howard at 678-925-0903

“We will be looking for you.”