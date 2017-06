The Little Mission House offers free adult and kid size clothing, diapers, and baby supplies to families in need. It is located at 2330 N. Bellview Rd., in Rockmart, across from Bellview Baptist Church. They will be open July 11 and 25 from 10am-6pm both days. For more information, you can call 770-684-3941, or check out www.bellviewchurch.org.