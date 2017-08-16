The Hon Company to create 60 jobs in Polk County

ATLANTA, August 15, 2017 —Gov. Nathan Deal today announced that The HON Company, a leading manufacturer of office furniture, will create 60 jobs and invest $14.5 million in a Polk County facility expansion.

“The HON Company is familiar with the advantages of operating in the top state for business and has benefited from Georgia’s extensive manufacturing capabilities for decades,” said Deal. “By choosing to expand in Polk County, The HON Company will continue to hire from Georgia’s deep talent pool and engage in a culture of collaboration that emphasizes industrial growth. With this new investment, the company will strengthen its competitive edge and continue to enjoy our business-ready transportation infrastructure. We value The HON Company’s commitment to creating quality jobs in Georgia and support its decision to expand in Polk County.”

The HON Company is an operating subsidiary of the HNI Corporation, the second-largest office furniture manufacturer in the world. The HON Company currently employs 680 associates at its Cedartown facility and will create new positions in manufacturing with this expansion.

“The HON-Cedartown team is eager for the opportunity to grow the business, hire the best talent and continue to positively impact the region,” said Brad Hufford, plant manager for The HON Company in Cedartown.

The Cedartown facility, The HON Company’s first plant outside of Iowa, has been in operation since 1969. The location has undergone multiple expansions and earned a Georgia Manufacturer of the Year award.

“The Development Authority of Polk County is proud to work with our existing industries to create jobs and capital investment in Polk County,” said David Williams, chairman of the Development Authority of Polk County. “The HON Company is a true corporate partner in that they not only invest in their company and their employees, but also in many areas in our community. We are truly fortunate to have them doing business in Cedartown.”

“The HON Company is not only the backbone of the economy for Cedartown, but also a willing partner in projects such as Cedartown’s One Door Polk and Polk School District’s Project Success,” said Cedartown City Commissioner Dale Tuck. “The HON Company exemplifies what it means to be a good corporate neighbor.”

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Regional Project Manager Stephanie Scearce represented the Global Commerce Division in partnership with the Development Authority of Polk County and Georgia Power.

“This announcement is a great example of how our partners around the state collaborate to strengthen the infrastructure for Georgia’s existing industry base,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Georgia’s existing industries do an incredible job of solidifying our status as a top state for business and I know that Polk County will continue to serve The HON Company well.”

About The HON Company

Since 1944, The HON Company has delivered inspired practicality to the workplace. By obsessing over tiny details and emphasizing timeless over trendy, HON designs and manufactures office furniture including chairs, tables, desks, workstations and storage. Headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, The HON Company has numerous manufacturing facilities strategically located throughout the United States, and markets its products through a nationwide network of loyal distribution partners. The HON Company is the largest operating company of the HNI Corporation, a leading global office furniture manufacturer (NYSE: HNI). For more information, visit hon.com.