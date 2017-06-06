Teen missing from Murphy-Harpst

Police are searching for a teen who reportedly ran away from the Murphy-Harpst Children’s Center last week.

According to police reports, the child, listed as Natalie Shai Baker, 16, was in state custody at the children’s home and was reported missing on May 27.

The family of Baker, who lives in Dalton, has appealed to the public for help in locating her.

They said that Baker suffers from a bonding and attachment disorder, but fears that with her recent disappearance, she could be in trouble.

Baker is a 5 ft. 8 in. white female with sandy hair and blue eyes, and weighs 125 pounds.

The family asks that anyone with information about her whereabouts, to please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 749-2900, or call the family at their personal number (423) 309-8115.