UPDATED: Suspect in custody in connection with death of Cedartown man

UPDATE:

A 55-year-old Lindale man is charged with murder and other crimes following the death of a Cedartown man on Monday, according to Polk County Police.

Jail records show Kevin B. Millsap is charged with murder, aggravated assault, pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another, reckless conduct and tampering with evidence (felony), according to Polk County Jail logs.

According to Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd, Polk County 911 received a call at 2:10 a.m. to respond to 132 East Point Road for a man not breathing.

Dodd said that when EMS arrived, they found the victim on the ground, covered with blood and not breathing.

Thomas Elbert Mills, 49 was rushed to Polk Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 2:58 a.m., according to Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier.

Brazier said that Mills had “some type of head wound” and that it was the result of an altercation, but did not elaborate further, saying more information would be available pending the results of an autopsy.

Dodd said the investigation is continuing.