“Stewards of Children” and “Navigating the Tough Stuff” – New Bethel Baptist Church – May 19

New Bethel Baptist Church, 3429 Collard Valley Road, Cedartown, GA 30125

Please join us for a Community Service Event, The “Stewards of Children” and “Navigating the Tough Stuff” presented by The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia.

Saturday, May 19, 2018

New Bethel Church, 10:30 A.M. until 3:30 P.M., Lunch Included, Free Registration

Contact Payton Berry at pberry@sacnwga.org or Stacie Davis at 678-71-9348

Local Contact is Estella McDermott at 706-506-8924

“Stewards of Children is a prevention training that teaches adults how to prevent, recognize, and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. The program is designed for organizations that serve youth and for individuals concerned about the safety of children. It is the only nationally distributed, evidence-informed program proven to increase knowledge, improve attitudes, and change child protective behaviors.”

“Navigating the Tough Stuff is a workshop for youth on healthy relationships and boundaries.”