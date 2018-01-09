Stand-Up for Hope Comedy Night – Our House – January 26

Kay Dodd Comedy presents Stand-Up for Hope Comedy Night – Sandi Joy, Kay Dodd, and Lisa Mills

January 26, 2018 – 7:00 p.m. – Tickets $10

www.standupforhope.com

15 Hendrix Road, Rockmart, GA 30153

Sponsorships available. All proceeds to benefit Our House, a local domestic violence shelter.

Tickets may be purchased in Cedartown at the Quality Inn and Our House Thrift Store and in Rockmart at Mary Miller State Farm Ins. Office and at the City of Rockmart (Stacey Smith).

For more information call 770-748-2300.