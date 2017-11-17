St. James’ Episcopal Church – Ceremony of Advent Lessons and Carols – December 3

St. James’ third annual CEREMONY OF ADVENT LESSONS AND CAROLS will be held on Sunday, December 3rd at 6:00 pm in the Parish Nave at 302 West Avenue in Cedartown. The service will last about an hour and will be followed by a festive reception with heavy hors d’oeuvres in the Parish House. The ceremony consists of a variety of readings from Scripture that tell the story of the salvation history of God’s people, alternating with anthems and hymns appropriate to the Advent season. As in previous years, the singing will be led by the “Vintage Vocals” ladies trio, joined by special guest Don McCook on great and small pipes.

Please make plans to come and, BRING A FRIEND!