St. Bernadette Catholic Church – Indoor Sale – 101 S. College St., Cedartown, GA

Friday, November 3 @ 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 4 @ 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

All proceeds benefit Church Ministries…Donations are welcome!

Donations can be dropped off Wednesday and Thursday

For more information: Lissa Escutia – 706-936-2213