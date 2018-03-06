Spring Revival – The Marietta Street United Methodist Church – March 13 thru March 15

The Marietta Street United Methodist Church located at 401 Robert L. Parks Blvd. Cedartown will have its Spring Revival Tuesday, March 13 through Thursday, March 15, 2018 beginning at 7:00 PM each night.   The theme for the week:  “Walking in the Spirit.”
The speakers for the revival are:  Tuesday, March 13:  the Rev. Edward Landrum, Moore’s Chapel UMC, Carrollton, GA;
                                                            Wednesday, March 14:  the Rev. Ramon Arnold, Zion Hill Baptist Church, Rockmart, GA;
                                                            Thursday, March 15:  the Rev. Kenneth Brown, Galilee Baptist Church, Cedartown.
All are welcome.  Rev. Bobby Church, Pastor of Marietta ST. UMC.