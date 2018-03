Covenant Christian School’s Spring Fling

Saturday, March 10

10 am – 2 pm

Inflatables*Concessions*Silent Auction*Games*Cake Auction*Face Painting*Prizes*and more!

BBQ Plates – See any CCS student or teacher for tickets or buy your plates during Spring Fling.

$8.00/plate

*Pulled Pork BBQ, slaw, baked beans, bread and chips*