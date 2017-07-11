Southside Baptist Church Special Sunday Night Singing, July 23

Southside Baptist Church, 409 Cobb Street, Cedartown, GA is having a Special Sunday Night Singing.

The Davis Trio will be here to sing on Sunday, July 23 at 6:30 p.m. during the night service.

Everyone is invited to attend.