Songs for Our Savior (Rescheduled) – The Cedartown Performing Arts Center – January 12

You are invited to our rescheduled Songs for Our Savior – The Cedartown Performing Arts Center – 205 East Avenue – Cedartown, GA 30125
Friday, January 12, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., Free Entry
Canned Food Donations (Appreciated but not required)
You are invited to our rescheduled Songs for Our Savior – The Cedartown Performing Arts Center – 205 East Avenue – Cedartown, GA 30125
Friday, January 12, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., Free Entry
Canned Food Donations (Appreciated but not required)
Copyright © 2017 Burgess Broadcasting Company, Inc. All rights reserved. | WGAA Radio | 413 Lakeview Dr. Cedartown, GA 30125 | (770) 748-1340