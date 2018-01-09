Songs for Our Savior (Rescheduled) – The Cedartown Performing Arts Center – January 12

January 9, 2018 Donna Hibbets Community News 0

You are invited to our rescheduled Songs for Our Savior – The Cedartown Performing Arts Center – 205 East Avenue – Cedartown, GA 30125

Friday, January 12, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., Free Entry

Canned Food Donations (Appreciated but not required)

 