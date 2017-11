Songs for Our Savior – Christmas Singing

Friday, December 8 @ 7:00 p.m.

Cedartown Auditorium

Bring toys to donate to the Sheriff’s Department

Rev. Bobby Church to Speak, Jonathan Blackmon to MC

Performances By: Marietta Street United Methodist Church – All 4 Hymn,

Worldview Baptist Church, Young’s Grove Baptist, Changed4Life, Cowboy House of Praise, Benei Aor, Pine Bower Baptist Church