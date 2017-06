Singing at Outreach Tabernacle

1351 Co. Rd. 31, Muscadine, AL on Saturday, July 29, 2017

5 p.m. – Alabama Time

Singing will be Sacrifice of Rossville, GA and The Yarbroughs from Bremen, GA.

Free refreshments and $50.00 will go to the person who brings the most in attendance.

For more information: Pastor Rouzelle Sanders – 770-712-1032