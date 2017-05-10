Shemetrice Matthews Joins PCWA Board

MEDIA RELEASE

The Polk County Water Authority welcomed its latest Board member during their April session.

Shemetrice Matthews was installed unanimously during the meeting, filling a vacancy created by the retirement of the Board Chairman, Mr. Jim Wright.

Matthews is a Polk County resident who has expressed a keen interest in community service and involvement.

As the newest member of the Board she has already attended the Polk County School District Career Day at the Cedartown Middle School, representing the Authority along with other PCWA management and staff personnel, and visits to various PCWA sites along the system.

“I am proud to be the new member of the PCWA Board of Directors. I hope to provide effective decisions, as well as bring new ideas for the future of Polk county,” Matthews said.

She will serve a five-year term on the Board, starting as a member of the Personnel Committee.