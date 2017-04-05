Severe Weather Closings/Cancellations

The threat for powerful thunderstorms today and tonight as prompted several area organizations to close or call off activities today.

Churches:

First Baptist Church of Cedartown – All activities are cancelled for this evening. This includes supper, prayer meeting and adult choir. Please continue to monitor the weather and stay safe

Schools/Colleges:

Rome City Schools – “Based on the most recent information from the National Weather Service and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, all Rome City Schools and administrative offices will be closed on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. This decision is in anticipation of the severe weather currently being forecast for the entire state of Georgia. Please monitor the weather and remain safe.” (Hometown Headlines)

– All campuses closed & all activities cancelled for Wednesday, April 5. Awards Day postponed until Friday at 11 am. Georgia Highlands College – campuses will be closed on Wednesday, April 5th.

Other:

Polk/Haralson Baptist Association Food Pantry is closed today

If you have any additional closings, please email them to us at info@wgaaradio.com