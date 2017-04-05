Severe storms and large tornados possible Wednesday

A volatile weather situation is setting up for Wednesday morning and later in the afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, two rounds of potential severe weather are possible Wednesday.

The first round will likely impact areas mainly along and south of I-20 after midnight.

The second round of thunderstorms should impact the outlook area Wednesday afternoon & evening.

The main severe weather threats will be damaging wind gusts and tornadoes.

In addition, large hail and localized flooding will be possible.

Stay tuned to the Big Double A throughout the morning and afternoon for the latest on the severe weather threat.