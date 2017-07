Second Chance Clothing

Sponsored by Second Baptist Church

Do you have gently used clothing you would like to donate? If so, you can drop it off July 24-27 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at the Church Fellowship Hall. Please…only clean items in good condition.

Do you need clothes? Come shop with us July 28 & 29 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Items are free.

Second Baptist Church

152 Evergreen Lane

Cedartown, GA 30125

Office: 770-748-5252