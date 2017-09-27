Second Baptist Church Rockmart – Revival – October 1-4

Second Baptist Church Rockmart
Revival
Beginning Sunday night, October 1 at 6 p.m. – through Wednesday night, October 4
Monday through Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Reverend Blake Dodd preaching
