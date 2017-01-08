Weather closings and delays for Monday, Jan. 9

School Closings:
- Polk School District: Monday is a teacher work day. The basketball game scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9 has been moved to Monday, Jan. 16.
- Paulding County Schools closed Monday, January 9.
- Darlington School will open at 9:30 a.m. Monday. “This will allow us to ready the campus and have our student drivers traveling in daylight. As always, we support our families’ individual decisions as to whether conditions in specific areas are safe enough for travel.”
- Floyd County Schools will be closed Monday because of icy conditions on secondary roads in the county. Schools will be closed for staff and students.
- Rome City Schools: Closed Monday. “The roads in the city are fine but we have concerns with several drop off and pick up points on our campuses. Students who live in remote areas and young drivers are put at risk when icy roads are in play. We also have concerns with the extremely low temperatures for our bus riders in the morning.”
- Bartow County Schools has announced that schools will be closed Monday because of icy secondary roads; 12-month administrative staff are asked to report as they are able.
- Cartersville City Schools closed Monday: Because of icy & unsafe road conditions, schools are closed Monday. 230-day and 240-day staff will report Jan. 9 at their regular time or as soon as it is safe for your travel. Tuesday, February 21 (originally a Winter Break day) will now be a regular school day.
- Saint Mary’s Catholic School: Closed Monday.
- Unity Christian School: Closed with no after-school activities.
- Georgia School for the Deaf: Closed Monday.
Colleges:
- Georgia Highlands College: Due to hazardous driving conditions, all campuses will be closed on Monday.
- Shorter University: “Normal schedule resumes Monday. We will monitor weather & make announcement if plans change. Only attempt to drive if your area is clear.”
Medical:
- Polk County Health Department: opening at 10:00 a.m. Monday
Businesses:
- Coosa Valley Credit Union: Because of the icy road conditions, Coosa Valley Credit Union will open at 10 a.m. Monday.
Government/Organizations:
- Cedartown Senior Center: closed on Monday