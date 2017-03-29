School board picks Teems as interim superintendent

Long time Polk School District employee Greg Teems was chosen to fill the role of interim superintendent at a special called meeting Wednesday night.

Board members voted unanimously to accept the proposed contract that included a vote to grant a waiver in the school district’s nepotism policy, since Teem’s wife, Robyn, is also an administrator in the Polk School District.

Assistant superintendent Laurie Atkins will directly oversee Robyn Teems, who is currently the principal of Rockmart Middle School.

According to a copy of the contract provided to WGAA News, Teems will receive a one-time lump sum of $10,000 in addition to his currently salary, plus a $250 travel allowance.

Teems would need to ask for school board approval if he needed any additional funds for out-of-area training or promotional business.

School board attorney Michael McRae, of McRae, Smith, Peek, Harman & Monroe, said that the nepotism clause can be waived, since Teems has expressed that he has no interest in seeking the position on a permanent basis.

The board has also hired consultant James Wilson, who has served as superintendent of the Cobb and Fulton County schools.

He will assist the board in the search for a new superintendent.