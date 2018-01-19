Sanctity of Live Event – Polk County Christian Coalition – January 27

The Polk County Christian Coalition will again be sponsoring its “Sanctity of Life” march and memorial in downtown Cedartown on Saturday, January 27. The event will commence with a silent march from the parking lot adjacent to Polk County Farm Bureau and proceed north along Main Street to Polk County Courthouse No. 2. The march will begin at 11:45 a.m. The formal observance will be held on the steps of Polk County Courthouse No. 2 at noon with prayers, Scripture reading, report from a local crisis pregnancy center and the placement of memorial crosses on the courthouse lawn.

The Polk County Board of Commissioners has granted approval for use of courthouse grounds and the required permit is being secured from the City of Cedartown. The event will be conducted in an orderly and respectful manner in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.

The public is warmly invited to attend and participate. The event will be held regardless of inclement weather. Signs are welcome to be carried and displayed along the march route in harmony with the event theme. Elected officials in attendance will be recognized.

This marks the 45th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion-on-demand through all stages of pregnancy in all 50 states. Over 60 million pre-born babies have been lost in America alone. The coalition began the annual observance to take a public stand against the practice. This will be the 19th observance held in downtown Cedartown.

Families and children especially are encouraged to attend to better appreciate the gravity of the problem and toll it has taken on American society. For further information, please contact Larry Tolbert, principal organizer at 770-748-0396. A Facebook event page has been created for important news and information leading up to the event.