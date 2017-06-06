Rome squeezes out 4-3 victory

MEDIA RELEASE

The Braves notched a run in the second inning when Kurt Hoekstra’s groundout plated Brett Cumberland giving Rome the early 1-0 lead.

The Power came back to tie it in the fourth on an Arden Pabst groundout that scored Hunter Owen to tie the game at 1-1. The Power then took the lead in the fifth inning on another RBI groundout for the 2-1 score. The Braves however, came back in the bottom half to take the lead 3-2 on an RBI triple by Anthony Concepcion and a squeeze bunt by Yeudi Grullon that plated him from third. The Braves then tacked on an insurance run in the seventh after a Concepcion sacrifice fly scored Justin Ellison from third. This proved to be a big run, as the Power got one back in the eighth but fell short as Rome claimed the 4-3 victory.

Joey Wentz (2-3) picks up the victory for Rome while Cam Vieaux (2-2) suffers the loss for West Virginia. Jon Kennedy (3) picks up the save.

Rome and West Virginia will face off in finale of this four game series Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.