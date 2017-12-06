Rome City Schools to close Friday for football championship

MEDIA RELEASE

The Rome High School Wolves will play for the state football championship at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Due to the earlier than normal start time, transportation concerns, and traffic conditions accompanied by the projected attendance of students, parents, teachers, and community members, Rome City Schools has decided that Friday will be a field trip day for students and faculty.

Due to the need for the school buses to provide transportation and the large number of students and faculty that will be attending the game, we have made the decision to close ALL schools on Friday.

The intent is to give everyone that wishes to attend the game with plenty of time to get to the stadium safely.

It is hoped that making this decision early will allow parents more time to make arrangements for their children if they are not attending the game.

Students, parents, faculty, and community members are encouraged to go to the game to help support the Rome Wolves Football team in their quest for a second consecutive GHSA AAAAA State Football Championship.

Game information:

Tickets:

Pre-sale tickets for the Rome High State football championship game will be on sale at Barron Stadium from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. Monday-Thursday of this week.

Price of the tickets are $22.

Tickets may also be purchased at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Friday for $22.

Gates 1 and 2 will open at 9:00 a.m.

Parking:

Rome High School fans are encouraged to park in the “Home” lots: RED and SILVER. Passes may be purchased for $20 at the following link:

https://www.ghsa.net/ghsa-football-state-championship

Apparel:

Rome High School Football apparel will be on sale at Barron Stadium Tuesday 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.