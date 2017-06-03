Rome Braves fall 3-1 to West Virginia

MEDIA RELEASE

The West Virginia Power defeated the Rome Braves Friday night 3-1 in front of a State Mutual Stadium crowd of 2,495.

The Power were the first to scratch the scoreboard in the first inning after an RBI groundout by Albert Baur and a solo home run by Carlos Munoz (5) giving them an early 2-0 lead.

The Braves scored a run in bottom half when Cristian Pache scored on a wild pitch to cut the lead to 2-1.

Neither team could manage to score until the eighth inning when West Virginia added an insurance run on a Hunter Owen RBI single for the 3-1 final.

Despite solid pitching, the Braves bats came up short, mustering only four singles while leaving seventeen men on base.

Matt Anderson (4-3) picks up the victory for West Virginia while Jeremy Walker (2-4) suffers the loss for Rome.

Matt Eckelman gets his first save of the season.

The series continues with West Virginia at home tonight at 6 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.