Rolling Hills Baptist Church & Little Cedar Church – An Evening of Singing – September 16

Rolling Hills Baptist Church & Little Cedar Church would like to invite everyone to join us for an evening of singing with Justified.
September 16
Beginning at 6:00 p.m.
At Rolling Hills Baptist Church
1302 Rockmart Hwy.
Cedartown, GA
Rolling Hills Baptist Church & Little Cedar Church would like to invite everyone to join us for an evening of singing with Justified.
September 16
Beginning at 6:00 p.m.
At Rolling Hills Baptist Church
1302 Rockmart Hwy.
Cedartown, GA
Copyright © 2017 Burgess Broadcasting Company, Inc. All rights reserved. | WGAA Radio | 413 Lakeview Dr. Cedartown, GA 30125 | (770) 748-1340