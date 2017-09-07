Rolling Hills Baptist Church & Little Cedar Church – An Evening of Singing – September 16

Rolling Hills Baptist Church & Little Cedar Church would like to invite everyone to join us for an evening of singing with Justified.

September 16

Beginning at 6:00 p.m.

At Rolling Hills Baptist Church

1302 Rockmart Hwy.

Cedartown, GA