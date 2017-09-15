Rivers Alive: Help clean & protect our creeks! – Keep Polk Beautiful – September 30

September 15, 2017

Keep Polk Beautiful will once again sponsor its annual Rivers Alive community cleanup event on Saturday, September 30.  Registration gets under way from 8-9 a.m. at Peek Park in Cedartown.  From there, participants will disperse into the community to identified target areas to pick up litter.  Cleanup activities will take place from 9 a.m. – 12 noon.  At noon, participants will meet back at Peek Park for a free lunch provided courtesy of Cedartown Junior Service League.  Biscuits and juice will be provided to early registrants at 8 a.m.

Those participating are encouraged to wear sturdy clothing (long pants, sleeves, hats, boots) to protect against the elements.  Minors will be required to sign a medical waiver.  Keep Polk Beautiful invites groups representing local businesses, industry, sports, churches, civic organizations and like-minded individuals to take part.  Each participant will receive a free t-shirt.

For pre-schoolers and elementary children, Keep Polk Beautiful will host learning activities conducted by Mrs. Janice Stewart, retired educator.  These will be fun, age-appropriate and instructive.

For further information or to volunteer, please contact Randy Cook, Executive Director at 678-246-1083 or email kpbeautiful@polkga.org.