Ride for Missy Lieurance

September 17, 2017

142 Fite Road, Cedartown, GA

Registration starts at 12 P.M., Kickstands up at 2 P.M., 50/50 Drawing, Raffle for Door prizes

20.00 per rider, 5.00 per passenger, 20.00 per car

Food will be provided for paying riders and passengers/cars

All motorcycles and cars are welcome

Donations will be accepted and all proceeds will go to Missy

Contact Information: Tammy Sutton 706-331-6016, Wally Sutton 706-331-6052, Chenell Pierce 678-276-6967