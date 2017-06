Ride for Amanda LeFurgey at Southern Brothers Lodge

Sunday, June 25, 2017

4300 Johnson Lake Road

Cedartown, GA

Registration starts at 11:00, Kickstands up at 1:00

$20 a Bike and $5 per passenger, $20 for cars, trucks and jeeps

50/50 drawing and raffles, food provided for each paying participant, 100% proceeds go to the family of Amanda LeFurgey

For Information call: 706-331-6052 or 706-728-6703