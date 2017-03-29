Reward offered in 2016 shooting death

MEDIA RELEASE

Cedartown, Ga. – March 29, 2017: In an effort to assist the Cedartown Police Department with the investigation into the death of Kenneth Albert, the family of Mr. Albert is offering a reward in the amount of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person or persons responsible for his murder.

Kenneth Albert was found shot to death in his home on Barnes Alley in Cedartown on May 22, 2016. The Cedartown Police Department is handling the investigation.

Any person desiring to provide information in this case should call the Cedartown Police Department at 770-748-4123 and speak to Investigative Secretary Stacy Cooper at extension 237.