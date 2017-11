Revival – Live Oak Baptist Church, 150 Live Oak Rd., Aragon, GA

Nov. 26 – 29, 2017

Evangelist Dr. T.D. Burgess

Special Singing Every Night

Sun. Morning @ 11 a.m. – Live Oak Choir

Sun. Night @ 6 p.m. – New Liberty Choir

Mon. Night @ 7 p.m. – Polk County Senior Choir

Tues. Night @ 7 p.m. – The Paul Family

Wed. Night @ 7 p.m. – Live Oak Youth Sign Team

Please come and let God bless you through song and the word of God.